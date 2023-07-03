The bakery chain Greggs is continuing its march into Cornwall with the confirmation that a new branch will be opening in Bodmin.
Planning applications submitted to Cornwall Council’s planning department show that the bakery chain is planning to open a new branch in Bodmin on Dunmere Road. The address is given as Unit 3, Dunmere Retail Park, Dunmere Road, Bodmin.
It is included as part of expansion plans for Home Bargains for an extension of their store to include a café and a garden centre, of which the plans were granted and are currently under construction.
The Greggs outlet is set to be near the entrance to Dunmere Retail Park, according to location plans submitted to Cornwall Council.
The opening of the Bodmin branch means it will join recently opened outlets in Launceston, Truro and Saltash.
An application for planning permission regarding advertisement consent for two fascia signs with the Greggs logo has been submitted to the local authority.