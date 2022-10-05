Green waste pile on fire
At 5.54am on October 4 the critical control centre was alerted to reports of smoke coming from a pile of green waste within a building at Connon Bridge, Liskeard.
An appliance from Liskeard Fire Station was immediately mobilised.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed: “On arrival the incident commander requested an additional appliance to provide extra water. A large pile of green waste was creating smoke inside the building. The green waste was segregated into a compartment and crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to damp down the pile.
“Site staff assisted turning over the pile using mechanical shovels.”
The fire was confirmed to have been extinguished by 6.57am and the incident was handed over to on site staff.
