A GRANT of £500 from Liskeard Town Council will enable the town’s Memory Cafe to host a Christmas event at the Public Hall.
The annual concert is one of a range of activities staged by the group to support people living with dementia and their carers.
Organisers said: “We invite other Memory Cafes to join us as well as leaders of other organisations such as the Scouts, Lions and WI, the local MP and councillors.
“This year we have the Burraton Boys from Saltash for our entertainment and our ladies WI will provide a tea for all those who attend.”