A retired marketing executive from Liskeard is the star of a newly-released, short film describing how regular exercise sessions help her to stay in sparkling top-form.
In the footage, which was made by independent filmmakers ‘Lightbox’, Lucia Clark, 72, takes part in circuit training, badminton and spinning at Liskeard Leisure Centre, and praising the friendly and informal atmosphere of the classes and the support of instructor Marcia. Keeping active, she explains, has given her the energy to play with Sienna, her two-year-old granddaughter.
The film was commissioned by Active Cornwall as part of the national campaign ‘Live Longer Better’ which aims to reduce some of the health problems associated with ageing. The risks of frailty, dementia and disability, experts agree, can be drastically reduced through increased physical, emotional and mental activity.
“I moved to Liskeard after my husband died two years ago,” Lucia elaborates. “Joining the classes at the leisure centre has been part of a new adventure and I’ve met a lovely bunch of people. We all have a laugh and a chat and I’ve made some really good friends.
“My new celebrity status as ‘Queen of the Screen’ is a bit of a hoot!” she continues. “I never expected to be the star of the film but I’m very happy to help promote the classes as they’re a brilliant way to stop yourself disintegrating as you get older.”
Lucia has used her experience as inspiration for her creative writing class, composing an amusing, imaginary letter to Hollywood filmmakers the Coen brothers.
Liskeard Leisure Centre is run by charitable social-enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. The organisation’s ethos is to support local communities, and the ‘Better Years Club’ - which offers a range of activities for the over-55s, plus the chance to socialise afterwards - is an important part of this commitment.
Karen Edmonds, GLL’s community sport manager in the region, is part of the working group behind the Live Longer Better in Cornwall initiative.
She said: “It’s a fantastic film and shows the great work going on in our leisure centres and in the region as a whole. I’m proud to be involved in this project. It shows what you can achieve with good collaboration.”
To view Lucia’s film visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfbPBzvb_ZA