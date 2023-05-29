A colourful graffiti project is currently boosting learning and community engagement at a Saltash school.
A pupil that currently attends Fountain Head House School, a co-educational school for children with special education needs based in Saltash, is very excited to be working on a spray painting and graffiti project with Plymouth Artists Together.
Plymouth Artists Together (PAT) was set up in 2020, producing legal street art and galleries in public spaces across Plymouth. Working with Plymouth City Council, private landlords, local businesses, the National Grid and BT, the group offers opportunities for artists across the city, whilst providing art to the Plymouth community, including permanent murals and street galleries.
The six-week PAT programme, which takes place at Prime Skate Park on Commercial Road in Plymouth, includes learning a variety of different writing and drawing styles and techniques on boards that are specifically set up for beginners around the park.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “The pupil that is taking part in this project expressed an interest in doing some additional art and creative activities, and so we were very pleased to come across this fantastic project so close to home. The pupil is set specific tasks at each session, and often comes away with homework to complete before the next session, based on practising particular styles of drawing and writing.
“We hope to invite Plymouth Artists Together in to help us decorate our school site at a later date...watch this space!”
For more information about Fountain Head House School, visit www.fhhschool.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01752 853891.