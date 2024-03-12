Get the popcorn ready because the UK’s biggest outdoor cinema tour is coming to the Eden Project. Set against the backdrop of the Biomes, the Arena will be transformed into a magical movie setting for three nights from May 25 to 27, courtesy of Adventure Cinema.
Mamma Mia! will kick off the bank holiday weekend on Saturday, May 25, transporting viewers to sun-drenched Greece, starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried. Expect singalongs to ABBA’s greatest hits and disco classics pre-show to set the mood.
Sunday, May 26, will see Steven Spielberg’s revered dinosaur classic, Jurassic Park, brought to life in a setting that closely resembles the movie’s awe-inspiring jungle locations (but with no velociraptors).
Closing the weekend on the bank holiday Monday, May 27, is the beloved Julia Roberts and Richard Gere romantic comedy Pretty Woman. Guests can cosy up with blankets and picnic baskets for a night of open-air cinema charm.
Hot food, snacks and drinks will be available to purchase on-site. Those wishing to make their outdoor cinema experience extra special can start the night with a pre-show dinner in Eden’s atmospheric Mediterranean Biome.
Dinner guests will be greeted with a glass of Prosecco or Cornish Elderflower, followed by a two-course Mediterranean-inspired meal using Eden-grown and locally sourced seasonal produce. Many of the ingredients used are grown metres away in Eden’s gardens and geothermally-heated plant nursery.
Guests are invited to bring their own blankets and camping chairs, or can upgrade to a premium ticket to reserve a luxury deck chair in a prime position. Additions of a tote bag filled with cinema snacks and a cosy blanket can be added on at the time of booking.
Standard tickets are £15.50 plus booking fee for adults and £9.50 plus booking fee for under 12’s (where appropriate). Premium tickets are £22.50 plus booking fee.
Film screenings start at 9:45 pm with pre-show entertainment from 7:45 pm. Dinner in the Mediterranean Biome is at 6:30 pm. Pre-booking essential.