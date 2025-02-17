A GP surgery has announced it is in ‘black alert’ after an outbreak of illness within their clinical team led to a plea for patients to ‘consider’ submitting their enquiries another day.
Bosvena Health, comprising of the Stillmoor House and Carnewater medical practices in Bodmin, said that its Klinik system for patient enquiries would be disabled for today, February 17.
A spokesperson for Bosvena Health said: “Illness in our clinical team means we are on Black Alert today, Monday, February 17.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are doing all we can.If you have an urgent request, please telephone us on our usual number.