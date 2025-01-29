A doctors surgery has issued an update after a power cut affecting parts of Bodmin impacted one of its surgeries.
Bosvena Health, which operates the Stillmoor and Carnewater surgeries, says its Stillmoor practice has been impacted by the power cut, which has seen hundreds of homes without power.
974 homes in the Bodmin area were left without power during the incident, of which all but 137 have been restored with an estimated end time of 4pm.
A spokesperson for Bosvena Health said: “You may be aware that part of Bodmin is currently experiencing a power cut. This is affecting our Stillmoor House site.
“Please contact us on the usual number if you have any concerns about your appointment. Apologies for the inconvenience which is beyond our control.”