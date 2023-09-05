The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.
1. Narrowcliff Surgery
Of the 134 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.1% described their overall experience of Narrowcliff Surgery as "good" or "very good".
Some 78.6% said the practice was very good, while 19.5% said it was good. No one said the service was poor or very poor.
2. St Mary's Health Centre
Coming in second was St Mary's Health Centre, where 73.3% of 102 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 23% described it as good.
It meant the practice was rated at least good by 96.2% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
3. Quay Lane Surgery
Quay Lane Surgery came in third with a score of 95.2%.
Some 71.3% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 23.9% believed it was just good.
Meanwhile, 0.7% described the service as poor, but no one said it was very poor.
4. Neetside Surgery
Coming in just outside the top three was Neetside Surgery, which 94.2% of 114 patients rated as good or very good.
The practice was rated very good by 75.2% of patients, and good by 19%.
Adding to the impressive rating, no patients thought the service was poor or very poor.
5. Sunnyside Surgery
Rounding out the top five GP practices in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly was Sunnyside Surgery.
Of the 114 patients who responded to the GP survey, 93.1% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.
This included 55.8% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.
6. Lostwithiel Surgery
With 92.7% of 124 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Lostwithiel Surgery ranked sixth in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
At the other end of the scale, just 1.5% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.
7. Three Spires Medical Practice
At seventh place in the rankings was Three Spires Medical Practice.
Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 91.4% of the 135 respondents to the GP survey.
Of those, 62.3% rated it as very good.
8. Marazion Surgery
Marazion Surgery lands at eighth in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
This is thanks to 91.1% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.
Of them, 69.3% said the service was very good, while 21.8% described it as good.
9. Carnon Downs Surgery
Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Carnon Downs Surgery.
Some 90.2% of the 121 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.
At the other end of the scale, 0.6% said their experience at the practice was very poor.
10. St Agnes Surgery
Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is St Agnes Surgery, which was graded good or very good by 90% of patients who responded to the GP survey.
However, 2.9% rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade.