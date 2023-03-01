The CQC report explains “the practice had not consistently provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm. Clinical record searches highlighted a number of patients potentially at risk due to a lack of monitoring or missed diagnosis.” As well as this, “Controlled drugs had not been disposed of correctly; environmental risk assessments identified risks which had not been addressed; patients medical information was not consistently accessible to clinicians and not all paper medical records had been stored securely.”