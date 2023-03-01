GP Practices in Liskeard and Camelford are among those rated as requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission.
Rosedean House Surgery in Liskeard and Dr Andrew Garrod Churchfield Practice in Camelford are both currently rated as “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
CQC ratings are used to assess the overall quality of care at UK practices. Those being assessed can receive ratings along a four-point scale, ranking high to low as, outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Following their most recent inspections, both Rosdean House and Churchfield were marked as requires improvement.
In the report produced by the CQC, Rosedean House was given requires improvement in two out of the three marking criteria, these being “Are services safe?” and “Are services effective?”, receiving a good rating in the “Are services well-led?” section.
The report explains that the practice had “approximately four months backlog of summarising records”, “there were gaps in the process for monitoring of patients with long term conditions”, and “there were shortfalls in structured medicines reviews for patients on repeat medicines”, among other issues.
Despite this however, the report does recognise that “the way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care”, “the practice had a clear vision and strategy with effective leadership and culture that put patient care at the priority of its value”, and “staff were proud to work for the practice and felt supported in their role.”
Dr Andrew Garrod Churchfield Practice also received three “requires improvement” ratings, each of these in categories, “Safe”, “Effective” and “Well-led”, while “Caring” and “Responsive” received “good” ratings.
The CQC report explains “the practice had not consistently provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm. Clinical record searches highlighted a number of patients potentially at risk due to a lack of monitoring or missed diagnosis.” As well as this, “Controlled drugs had not been disposed of correctly; environmental risk assessments identified risks which had not been addressed; patients medical information was not consistently accessible to clinicians and not all paper medical records had been stored securely.”
The report does note however, that “staff were proactive in helping patients to live healthier lives” and “the practice worked well together and with external providers to receive person centred care.”
Following a further inspection in November 2022, inspectors found “the practice had made improvements to the areas highlighted in our warning notice.”