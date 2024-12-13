LGBT+ veterans who were dismissed from the Armed Forces before 2000 are set to receive compensation payments of up to £70,000, the Ministry of Defence have announced.
Defence Secretary John Healey unveiled a comprehensive scheme to address historic wrongs faced by former service personnel who were forced out due to their sexual orientation.
The landmark initiative, which has been welcomed by a Cornish MP, includes both financial compensation and measures to restore ranks and amend discharge records for affected veterans.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, described the announcement as a ‘historic step towards righting these wrongs’ and highlighted the crucial role her constituency plays in the nation’s defence.
She said: “Financial recognition for LGBT+ veterans impacted by the cruel ban is an important step that will help to address the wrongs of the past for many veterans in South East Cornwall.
“LGBT+ veterans put their lives at risk to protect our country. It’s thanks to charities like Fighting with Pride that LGBT+ veterans are finally getting the justice they deserve.
“The announcement will help veterans rebuild their lives and get the resolution they need, while contributing to making our armed forces more tolerant and welcoming to all.”
Former LGBT+ military personnel who were dismissed or discharged will receive a base payment of £50,000 under the scheme. Additional payments of up to £20,000 will be available for veterans who experienced negative impacts during service between 1967 and 2000.
The compensation payments will be exempt from income tax and means-tested benefits, ensuring veterans receive the full amount available. The scheme will remain open for two years with priority given to applications from terminally ill veterans.
Defence Secretary, MP John Healey, added: “The historic treatment of LGBT+ veterans was a moral stain on our nation. Our Government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt too many endured.”