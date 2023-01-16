New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beach Box Mawgan Porth at The Beach Box, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Williams Community Cafe at Williams Community Café, 6 Commercial Street, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Linden Hey Garden Tea Room at Linden Hey, Penelewey, Feock, Truro; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Venue at Stucley Road, Stratton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Thyme at Premier Inn, Bodieve Business Park, Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge; rated on January 13
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Wing Yard at Unit C5, Prow Park, Treloggan Industrial Estate, Newquay; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Malcolm Barnecutt at Malcolm Barnecutt Bakery, 18 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: New Hong Sing Chinese Takeaway at New Hong Sing, 40 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 10