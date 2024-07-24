New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Rosello at Penzance Heliport, Jelbert Way, Eastern Green, Penzance; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: Cork And Fork at Cork And Fork Pnz Ltd, Shop Unit 7, Wharfside Shopping Centre, Market Jew Street; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: The Deck at Charlestown Harbour, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Mermaid Alley at Mackerel Sky, 45 New Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: The Cafe At Atlantic Reach at The Café, Atlantic Reach, Carworgie, Newquay; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Boom Chilli at Killifreth, Vicarage Hill, Budock Water, Falmouth; rated on June 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Tartan Fox By Adam Handling at Fox'S Revenge, Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 19