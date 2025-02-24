New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Broad Street Burgers at 11 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: The Catch at Catch Fish And Chips, Unit 1, Fish Quay, Quay Street; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: The Tide Climbing Centre at Unit 2, Barnfields Business Park, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Le Raj Indian Restaurant & Takeaway at Farmhouse Peri Peri, 3 Albert Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Snack Shack at Cafe And Reception, Adrenalin Quarry, Lower Clicker Road, Menheniot; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: The Old Boathouse at The Old Granary, The Quay, East Looe, Looe; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Clements And Hope at The Buccaneer, Fore Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Stones Reef at Sydney Cove, Praa Sands, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: The Plantation Tearooms at The Plantation Tearoom, The Plantation, The Coombes, Polperro; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Launceston Community Church at Unit 10, Southern Court, Newport Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Fat Pepper at 8 Pityme Industrial Estate, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Porthpean Golf Club at Porthpean, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: St Ives Community Orchard at TR26; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakery at 9 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centre at Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd, Dobbies Garden Centre, Nut Lane, Lelant; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonald'S, Unit 10, Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Unit 4, Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria, Roche; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Red River Inn at 1 Prosper Hill, Gwithian, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Bay View Inn at Marine Drive, Widemouth Bay, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Cornish Arms at Churchtown, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: The Quarryman Inn at Edmonton, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Pickwick Inn at St Issey, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: The Queens Hotel at Queens Hotel, High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Chiverton Arms at Chiverton Cross, Blackwater, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 6
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo To Go Sushi at Yo! To Go!, Tesco Stores Ltd, Clodgey Lane, Helston; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Suki at 4 Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Woody's Pizza at Woodys Pizza, Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge; rated on February 13