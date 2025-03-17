New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Koffiji Felshyp at The Cafe, Poltair Park, Carlyon Road, St Austell; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: BBs at 10c Eastcliffe Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: The Old Forge at Griggs Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Aunty Mays Pasty Co at Aunty Mays, 3 The Coombe, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Lovetts at 1 The Coombe, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Yellow Canary at 12 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: The Wagon Wheel at 2 Trevanion Hill, Trewoon, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Blend at 4 - 6 Crantock Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: The Fish Bar at Morfa Hall, Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Pitch Sports Bar at St Dennis Afc, The Pitch Sports Bar, Boscawen Park, Trerice; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: The Yacht Inn at Yacht Inn, Green Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Balcony Bar & Kitchen at Balcony Bar And Kitchen, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: The Cornubia Inn at Cornubia Inn, Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on March 5

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Street Feast at 2 Bodmin Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: Hutchinson's Fish & Chips at Fish And Chip Cafe, 95 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Modern Chinese Takeaway at Modern Chinese Take Away, 36 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: The Cod End at 9 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 20