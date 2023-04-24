New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Galleon Beach Cafe at The Galleon Cafe, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Cliff Top Cafe at Tregonhawke Cliff, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Snails Pace Cafe at St Breward, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: TFDL Tesco Family Dining at Family Dining Cafe, Tesco Extra, Station Road, Pool; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: The Bay at The Bay Restaurant, The Bay, The Bound, Cawsand; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: The Journeyman Restaurant at Mellingey Mill, Mellingey Road, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Trevisker's Kitchen at Trevisker Kitchen And Dining, Trevisker Garden Centre, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Warne's Bar & Restaurant at 1-3 & 5-8, Polmorla Mews, Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Cellar Bistro at The Cellar Bar And Bistro, 31 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Hilltop Farm Shop And Cafe at Hilltop Farm Shop, Slaughterbridge, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: St Tinney Farm Holidays at St Tinney Farm Holiday Park, Otterham, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Constantine Beach Cafe at Constantine Bay Beach Cafe, Constantine Bay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Constantine Restaurant at Links Restaurant, Trevose Golf Club, Constantine Bay, Padstow; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Four Teas Cafe at 2 The Mill Pool, Mill Lane, Mousehole, Penzance; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Cornish Craft Barn at Kernoda Limited, The Gwel, Carnhot, Chacewater; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Dining Room at 27 The Terrace, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Wild Cornwall at Trelonk Farm, Ruan High Lanes, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 3
• Rated 5: Gwella Ice Cream at Tregevis Farm, Green Hill, St Martin, Helston; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Balcony Bar & Kitchen at Balcony Bar And Kitchen, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: The Dock Inn at Dock Inn, 17 Quay Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Walkabout at The Walkabout Inn, The Crescent, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: The Fishermans Arms Newlyn at 80 Fore Street, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 11
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: East Crinnis Holiday Park at Heronbank, East Crinnis, Par, Cornwall; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 28 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 19