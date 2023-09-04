New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Boesti at 86 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 51 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Danio's Cafe at Camelford Ocm Skatepark, Clease Road, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Something Good Juice Bar at Ride E On, Shipyard Cycles, The Shipyard, Harbour Head; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Surf Bay Restaurant And Bar at Surfrider Club, Perransands Holiday Park, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: The Dwelling House At Fowey at The Dwelling House, 6 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Baker And Chef at 6 River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: The Angry Anchovy at 10 New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 93 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: Fern Pit Cafe at 19 Riverside Crescent, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Harbour Rest Cafe at The Harbour Rest Cafe, 1 South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: The Stable Bar at Polmanter Touring Park, Halsetown, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bettle & Chisel Inn at Bettle And Chisel, 114 High Street, Delabole, Cornwall; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: The Earl Of St Vincent at Earl Of St Vincent, Higher Lane, Egloshayle, Wadebridge; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: Treloy Tourist Park at Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 25
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Porthleven Fish And Chips at Shute Lane, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Perransands Holiday Park, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Darren's Fish And Chips at Trevingey Fish And Chips, 5 Trevingey Road, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: The Kraken at Pitch N Putt Kiosk, Pentire Headland, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 18