New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 26 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Apollo Bingo at Apollo Bingo Club, 24 - 26 Chapel Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Bunters Café & Restaurant at Bunters, 15c East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Compass Group UK & Ireland Ltd at G C H Q, Morwenstow, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Graze Tapas Newquay at 2 Beacon Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Ministry Of Flavours By British India at 12 - 13 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Ozzell Bowl at Priory Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: The Copper Fox Bar at 19a Bread Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Wooden Box at 3 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Choklet at Oyster Catcher, Bay House, Higher Market Street, East Looe; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Coombeshead Farm Hotel Limited at Coombeshead B&B And Function Rooms, Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick, Launceston; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Churchtown Cafe at Churchtown, Fore Street, St Teath, Bodmin; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Hidden Harbour Stores at The Hideaway, Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Romano's at 2 Longstone, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Corner Deli at 12 Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Grow Box Cafe at Unit W16 And Krowji Cafe, 1907 Building, Krowji, West Park; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Little Cornish Cake Hole at Pool Innovation Centre, Trevenson Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Hooked at Highwood House, Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Minack Theatre at Churchtown, Porthcurno, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: One Twenty Nine at Lusty Glaze Beach Complex, Lusty Glaze Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Pirates Rest at Captains Fish Bar, 62 Daniel Place, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 24 Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Origin Coffee Roastery Cafe at Unit 1, Treysa Place, Porthleven, Helston; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Stones Bakery at 35 High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa, Tesco Stores Ltd, Tavistock Road, Launceston; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Good Vibes Cafe at 28 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Lamorna Wink at Lamorna Wink, Lamorna, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: The Old Malthouse Inn at Ye Olde Malt House, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Gurnards Head Hotel at Zennor, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Bowgie Inn at West Pentire Road, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Cornish Pantry at 11 Beach Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: The Haddocks End at Haddocks End Fish And Chips, 9 Beach Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: KC's Fish And Chips at Kc'S Fish And Chips, Rosudgeon, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 2