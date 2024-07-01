New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: High View Clay Shoot at Beardon Barton, Boyton, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Launceston Tandoori at Bray Farm Shop, 7 Church Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: The Celtic Lounge at Unit 9, Tor Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Winnie And The Wave at 1 Whitegate Shopping Complex, Henver Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Bell Lane Fryer at 6 Bell Lane, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Subway at 1a Binhamy Retail Park, Binhamy Road, Stratton, Bude; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Kitchen Premier Inn at Premier Inn, The Strand, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: The Jam Pot at Jam Pot Cafe, 113 Gwithian Towans, Gwithian, Hayle; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Trackside Cafe Saltash at Saltash Railway Station, Albert Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Chapel Mews, Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: The Gallery Coffee Bar at 1 Chapel Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at Porthleven Road, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Miami's Pizza at Concession 2, Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria, Roche; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Estrella Morada Bar De Tapas at Alexandra Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: JuJu's Tapas & Small Plates at Ju Jus, Higher Market Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The Story Of Emily at Emily Museum, St Ive, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The Alfresco Beach Café And Bar at Alfresco Cafe And Bar, 25 Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bucket Of Blood at 14 Churchtown Road, Phillack, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Newmarket Inn at 1 Race Hill, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Angarrack Inn at The Angarrack Inn, 12 Steamers Hill, Angarrack, Hayle; rated on June 20

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hakari Kitchen at 1a South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Bodmin Chicken House at 27 Honey Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Salty Shed at 2 Trecerus Industrial Estate, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 20