New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Berries Community Cafe at The Community Centre, Berries Avenue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Pickwicks at 43 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Bolla Coffy at 10 Keast Mews, Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Codfather at 28 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Hub at The Hub, 4 Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Olivia's Brews And Bites at 62 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Equally Abled at Bymoor Garage, 27 Normandy Way, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: The Olive Grove Bistro at Barras Moor, Perranarworthal, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: Epiphany House at Kenwyn, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 11
• Rated 5: Flourish Cafe at The Leats, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 11
• Rated 5: Nanpean Community Primary School at Nanpean Cp School, St Georges Road, Nanpean, St Austell; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: St Dennis Primary Academy at Carne Hill, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Whits&Bay Cafe at 59 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Carlyon Bay Golf Club at Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Del Mar at Del-Mar Restaurant, St Georges Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ferryboat Inn at The Ferry Boat Inn, Helford Passage, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: The Turks Head at 49 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 8
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Archie's Fish And Chips at 1 - 3 Trethosa Road, St Stephen, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Mega Shakes Truro at 6 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Istanbul Grill Kebab at The Istanbul, 2 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 29