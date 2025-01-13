New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Mylor Cornwall at Cafe Mylor, Mylor Yacht Harbour, Mylor Churchtown, Cornwall; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Thyme Premier Inn at Premier Inn, Bodieve Business Park, Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Moorlands Cafe And Grill at Omg Candy, 14 Market House Arcade, Fore Street, Bodmin; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Teacup Tearoom at 21 Church Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Stable Fistral Beach at The Stable, International Surfing Centre, Headland Road, Newquay; rated on January 7
• Rated 5: Charlottes Tea House at Charlottes Teahouse, Coinage Hall, 1 Boscawen Street, Truro; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Riverside Sizzle at 3 Old Ferry Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on December 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Lanadwell Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on January 7
• Rated 5: The New Inn, Park Bottom at The New Inn, Park Bottom, Illogan, Redruth; rated on January 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Panku Streetfood at Panku, Asda Superstore, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 7