Bryan said: “Lots of people at the golf club wanted to support Guide Dogs. I also contacted local companies such as Yeoman’s Skoda and Pilgrim Foods and secured good sponsorships from them. I was then able to organise a charity day in the summer and quizzes during the winter. It was a great deal of hard work but it was very enjoyable! There was a real community push to reach the target. It’ll be so rewarding when we get to officially name the puppy, knowing it will be going on to help change someone’s life.” The puppy will certainly be a heartwarming reminder of how the donation will positively impact those living with sight loss.