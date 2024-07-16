THE teams at Lanhydrock Hotel & Golf Club are celebrating over three decades of charity support which has seen £100,000 raised for a huge number of charities across the country.
Since 1993 when Graham and Clare Bond first opened the doors to Lanhydrock, both men’s and ladies golf captains have selected a charity partnership for the year to raise both awareness and funds through various events and competitions.
Clare Bond, director of Lanhydrock Hotel & Golf Club, said: “It’s a very proud moment to be celebrating this £100,000 achievement. Every year we have a different golf captain for our men’s and ladies sections, and every single one of them has worked tirelessly to raise as much as they possibly can during their time as captain. We have been helping various charities for over 30 years and as a club, we have so many kind, well-connected and talented people within our community who are all very passionate about supporting causes that are close to their hearts.”
More than 60 different charities have been supported since 1993, including Children’s Hospice South West, Merlin Project, Macmillan Nurses, Marie Curie, Sunrise Appeal, Cancer Research, Churchtown Outdoor Centre, Bodmin Horizon Club, Shelterbox, Cornwall Hospice Care and The Stroke Association, amongst many others.
Lanhydrock’s charity efforts extend further, with directors Graham and Clare Bond donating and giving back as much as possible.
Clare said: "We are also proud to support both Help For Heroes and Care For Casualties. When our son Oliver was 19, he was injured in Afghanistan almost as soon as he joined the Armed Forces. Luckily he survived fairly unscathed. He was flown back to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and two holdalls arrived for him, one from Help For Heroes and one from Care For Casualties, with clothes, toiletries, a mobile phone, everything that he needed inside. We were so grateful to them, and they will continue to be two charities which are very close to our hearts.”
More recently and following the 2023/24 season, Captain Bryan Hancock chose Guide Dogs as his charity of the year, raising £6,684.69. Lady captain Jane Trapmore chose the Multiple Sclerosis Society as her charity, and raised £1,800 through raffles, an auction, a virtual raffle and generous donations.
This year’s incoming captains’ charity will be the Cornwall Air Ambulance which will be shared by Stuart Harris (Club Captain), Sandi Perry (Ladies Captain) and Stewart Bradley (Seniors Captain).
"We're so grateful to all our past captains and officers, plus our other long-standing and recent members of the club, who together have achieved this incredible £100,000 milestone.” added Clare. “It’s quite overwhelming when you think about the huge number of people who will have hopefully benefited over the years. Thank you!”