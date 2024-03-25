A GIANT friendly dragon is taking shape as children prepare for this year’s Callington MayFest.
Youngsters at St Mellion Primary School worked with artists Mark Gregory and Biddy Daniel to create the large willow figure. A procession of giants, musicians and dancers will be a focal point of the MayFest event which is set to take place on May 11.
Workshops will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6, in singing at the Methodist Church, and music at the Town Hall — and all local people are encouraged to take part.