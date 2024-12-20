An encounter of the ghostly kind is the Christmas investigation for Shipton Abbott’s police as Beyond Paradise returns to BBC this December 27 for a Christmas Special.
The hour-long episode, on BBC iPlayer and BBC 1, sees the welcome return of DI Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams as they investigate reports of a widower seeing the ghost of his late wife.
The Beyond Paradise 2023 Christmas special filmed in South East Cornwall made up part of a record-breaking increase in overall BBC streaming in Christmas 2023.
A third season of the popular series is set to return to our screens in the new year and has been filming at locations around SE Cornwall and Devon including Pentillie, Liskeard, Tavistock and Calstock.