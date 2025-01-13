Cornwall Council are offering free 15-minute rides on electric Beryl bikes this January.
The offer applies to Cornwall e-bikes only and runs for one week only from Monday, January 13, to Sunday, January 19.
One ride is permitted per day and the Beryl app is needed to access the offer. Download the app at www.orlo.uk/Beryl_App_OYxnZ
Beryl e-bikes are available in Falmouth, Penzance, Penryn, Truro, Newquay, St Austell, and Saltash. They can be unlocked free of charge during the week-long free period. Bikes need to be returned back to a stand or vicinity of a stand to avoid additional charges.
Beryl Bikes is the UK’s leading micromobility operator with 16 schemes on offer across the country.