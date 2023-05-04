Tomorrow (May 5) there will be a dressing of St Cleer Well. A traditional practised all over the UK where wells and springs are decorated with designs created from flower petals.

Organised by Liskeard Old Cornwall Society along with St Cleer Primary school the event will begin at 10.15am.

Schedule of events:

10.15am

Children from St Cleer Primary School to parade up to the Well

with posies. Procession led by Merv Davey playing Celtic Pipes.

10.30am

Children to lay posies at the Well

Introduction

Cathy Woolcock, CEO of Cornwall Heritage Trust

Welcome

Brian Oldham, President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society

Opening Prayer

Rod Sheaff (Cornish)

Li Selman, Curate (English)

Bible Reading

John 5:1-8

Rod Sheaff (Cornish)

Li Selman, Curate (English)

Message from Li Selman, Curate

The Lord's Prayer (Cornish)

Rod Sheaff

The Lord’s Prayer (English)

All

The Blessing

11am

Return to St Cleer Primary School for children to perform traditional Cornish dance