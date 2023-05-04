Tomorrow (May 5) there will be a dressing of St Cleer Well. A traditional practised all over the UK where wells and springs are decorated with designs created from flower petals.
Organised by Liskeard Old Cornwall Society along with St Cleer Primary school the event will begin at 10.15am.
Schedule of events:
10.15am
Children from St Cleer Primary School to parade up to the Well
with posies. Procession led by Merv Davey playing Celtic Pipes.
10.30am
Children to lay posies at the Well
Introduction
Cathy Woolcock, CEO of Cornwall Heritage Trust
Welcome
Brian Oldham, President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society
Opening Prayer
Rod Sheaff (Cornish)
Li Selman, Curate (English)
Bible Reading
John 5:1-8
Rod Sheaff (Cornish)
Li Selman, Curate (English)
Message from Li Selman, Curate
The Lord's Prayer (Cornish)
Rod Sheaff
The Lord’s Prayer (English)
All
The Blessing
11am
Return to St Cleer Primary School for children to perform traditional Cornish dance