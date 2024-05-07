A TRADITIONAL ‘Beating of the Bounds’ ceremony is set to take place in Liskeard this weekend.
This free event is open to anyone who would like to take part.
The Beating the Bounds is an ancient Anglo-Saxon custom which is still observed in some English and Welsh parishes. It traditionally involves the tapping of boundary markers between parishes. A group of members of the community would walk along the boundaries of the parish to share knowledge of where the boundaries lay.
Those who are taking part are encouraged to bring a packed lunch to eat during the lunch break at Treworgey Manor.
Walkers can join for all or part of the walk.
Visitors should be aware that Morrisons and B&M car parks have a time limit and that Cornwall Council car parks now charge on Sundays.
Schedule of events:
Stage one - start at 10.30am
Traditional bumping of the mayor at the milestone adjacent to Morrisons Roundabout.
Stage two - start at 10.45am to 11am
Maudlin to Bodgara Mill On to Hendra Bridge.
Stage three - start at 11.15am to 12.30pm
Hendra Bridge to Craddock Ford. On to Tremabe Bridge. From Craddock Ford to Treworgey Manor is all wheel chair, buggy friendly and takes approximately 45 minutes.
Stage four - start at 12.30pm till 12.45pm
Tremabe Bridge
On to Treworgey Manor
Lunch at Treworgey Manor from 1.15pm to 2.30pm.
Stage five - start at 2.30pm to 3.00pm
Treworgey to Looe Mills
On to Lodge Hill.
Stage six - start 3.15pm to 3.45pm
Looe Mills to bottom of Lodge Hill
On to finish.
Stage seven
Lodge Hill to finish approximately 4.30pm - 5.00pm
Times are very approximate depending on the ability of the walkers.
Participants walk at their own risk. All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No dogs as the walk is unsuitable for them.
If participants take photographs of other people’s property on the walk it is asked to respect their privacy and keep them for personal use – it is encourages to not put them on social media or into the public domain.
Visitors are encouraged to wear sun cream, suitable clothing and stout shoes as some of the paths can be muddy, especially where crossing the stream.
If you take regular medication ensure you’ve got it with you.