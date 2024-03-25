BETTER leisure centres throughout Cornwall are expanding their swimming pool sessions for the Easter holidays.
Based in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, Bodmin, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives, the nine centres are offering extra junior gym sessions, some junior fitness classes, tennis courses and intensive swimming lessons.
Monster-themed soft play action will also be available in St Austell and Newquay.
Children can swim for £1 before 10am in centres that have a ‘swim for all’ session timetabled, and Newquay Leisure World will be reopening its fun pool on Good Friday.
The Newquay centre additionally boasts a large trampoline park with interactive features.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit organisation that runs the centres on behalf of Cornwall Council.
Amelia Kitchen, GLL Senior Manager, explained: “There’s going to be a lot happening to keep everyone active and well entertained.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy time together, whilst also improving their physical fitness and sporting skills.
“I would urge people to book ahead and check individual centre timetables. As an added bonus, local residents can sign up for our free pay as you go membership which offers great discounts on a range of family products.”