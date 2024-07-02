AS the country goes to the polls to put their X in the box, the political landscape in the Duchy looks set to shift away from the landslide Conservative result of 2019.
Across the county, various seats are predicted hard to call including the hotly contested seat of St Ives. Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew George is polling a close second to Conservative Derek Thomas who has held the seat since 2015.
An unexpected visit from Ed Davey to the county this week reinforces the faith the Liberal Democrats have in the North Cornwall candidate Ben Maguire to gain the seat from Conservative Scott Mann.
And in South East Cornwall, the poll suggest a close result between the Conservatives and Labour, with Sheryll Murray seeking a fifth term in office edging ahead of Labour hopeful Anna Gelderd.
The seat vacated by George Eustice in Camborne and Redruth is also predicted to be a Labour gain. But only the results will tell the true picture.
Keep up with events as they unfold from the three Cornish counts in from Carn Brea, Bodmin and Truro. Join us live on the Cornish Times live feed after the polls close at 10pm.
See below for results in the six Cornwall constituencies: Camborne and Redruth, North Cornwall, South East Cornwall, St Austell and Newquay, St Ives, Truro and Falmouth:
North Cornwall
Name of candidate
Party
Result
Sarah Michelle FARRELL
Heritage Party
Robyn HARRIS
Labour
Ben MAGUIRE
Liberal Democrats
Scott Leslie MANN
Conservative
Rowland O’CONNOR
Reform UK
Lance SYMONDS
Green Party
South East Cornwall
Name of candidate
Party
Result
Martin CORNEY
Green Party
Graham Andrew COWDRY
Heritage Party
Anna Preston GELDERD
Labour
Colin MARTIN
Liberal Democrats
Sheryll MURRAY
Conservative
Paul Brian WADLEY
Reform UK
Camborne & Redruth
Name of candidate
Party
Result
Connor David DONNITHORNE
Conservative
Robert James HAWKINS
Socialist Labour Party
Catherine HAYES
Green Party
Paul Thomas HOLMES
The Liberal Party
Thalia Simone MARRINGTON
Liberal Democrats
Perran MOON
Labour
Roger TARRANT
Reform UK
St Austell & Newquay
Name of candidate
Party
Result
Stephen Michael BEAL
Reform UK
Steve DOUBLE
Conservative
Joanna Nora KENNY
Liberal Democrats
Jay LATHAM
Liberal Party
Noah Charles LAW
Labour
Amanda PENNINGTON
Green Party
Angie RAYNER
Independent
St Ives
Name of candidate
Party
Result
Filson ALI
Labour
Ian FLINDALL
Green Party
Andrew GEORGE
Liberal Democrats
John Richard HARRIS
The Common People
Dave LAITY
Independent
Giane MORTIMER
Reform UK
Paul NICHOLSON
The Liberal Party
Jason SAUNDERS
UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Derek THOMAS
Conservative
Truro & Falmouth
Name of candidate
Party
Results
Ruth GRIPPER
Liberal Democrats
Jayne KIRKHAM
Labour and Co-operative Party
Karen LA BORDE
Green Party
Peter LAWRENCE
Independent
Cherilyn MACKRORY
Conservative
Steve RUBIDGE
Reform UK
Peter WHITE
The Liberal Party