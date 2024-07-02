AS the country goes to the polls to put their X in the box, the political landscape in the Duchy looks set to shift away from the landslide Conservative result of 2019.

Across the county, various seats are predicted hard to call including the hotly contested seat of St Ives. Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew George is polling a close second to Conservative Derek Thomas who has held the seat since 2015.

An unexpected visit from Ed Davey to the county this week reinforces the faith the Liberal Democrats have in the North Cornwall candidate Ben Maguire to gain the seat from Conservative Scott Mann.

And in South East Cornwall, the poll suggest a close result between the Conservatives and Labour, with Sheryll Murray seeking a fifth term in office edging ahead of Labour hopeful Anna Gelderd.

The seat vacated by George Eustice in Camborne and Redruth is also predicted to be a Labour gain. But only the results will tell the true picture.

Keep up with events as they unfold from the three Cornish counts in from Carn Brea, Bodmin and Truro. Join us live on the Cornish Times live feed after the polls close at 10pm.

The six constituencies in Cornwall: Camborne and Redruth, North Cornwall, South East Cornwall, St Austell and Newquay, St Ives, Truro and Falmouth
The six constituencies in Cornwall: Camborne and Redruth, North Cornwall, South East Cornwall, St Austell and Newquay, St Ives, Truro and Falmouth (James Davies)

See below for results in the six Cornwall constituencies: Camborne and Redruth, North Cornwall, South East Cornwall, St Austell and Newquay, St Ives, Truro and Falmouth:

North Cornwall

Name of candidate

Party

Result

Sarah Michelle FARRELL

Heritage Party

Robyn HARRIS

Labour

Ben MAGUIRE

Liberal Democrats

Scott Leslie MANN

Conservative

Rowland O’CONNOR

Reform UK

Lance SYMONDS

Green Party

South East Cornwall

Name of candidate

Party

Result

Martin CORNEY

Green Party

Graham Andrew COWDRY

Heritage Party

Anna Preston GELDERD

Labour

Colin MARTIN

Liberal Democrats

Sheryll MURRAY

Conservative

Paul Brian WADLEY

Reform UK

Camborne & Redruth

Name of candidate

Party

Result

Connor David DONNITHORNE

Conservative

Robert James HAWKINS

Socialist Labour Party

Catherine HAYES

Green Party

Paul Thomas HOLMES

The Liberal Party

Thalia Simone MARRINGTON

Liberal Democrats

Perran MOON

Labour

Roger TARRANT

Reform UK

St Austell & Newquay

Name of candidate

Party

Result

Stephen Michael BEAL

Reform UK

Steve DOUBLE

Conservative

Joanna Nora KENNY

Liberal Democrats

Jay LATHAM

Liberal Party

Noah Charles LAW

Labour

Amanda PENNINGTON

Green Party

Angie RAYNER

Independent

St Ives

Name of candidate

Party

Result

Filson ALI

Labour

Ian FLINDALL

Green Party

Andrew GEORGE

Liberal Democrats

John Richard HARRIS

The Common People

Dave LAITY

Independent

Giane MORTIMER

Reform UK

Paul NICHOLSON

The Liberal Party

Jason SAUNDERS

UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Derek THOMAS

Conservative

Truro & Falmouth

Name of candidate

Party

Results

Ruth GRIPPER

Liberal Democrats

Jayne KIRKHAM

Labour and Co-operative Party

Karen LA BORDE

Green Party

Peter LAWRENCE

Independent

Cherilyn MACKRORY

Conservative

Steve RUBIDGE

Reform UK

Peter WHITE

The Liberal Party