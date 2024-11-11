A FUNDRAISING campaign is being held in support of a St Austell teenager who is battling a brain tumour.
Gracie Felstead, 18, was first diagnosed around five years ago and subsequently underwent three rounds of brain surgery.
After three years of being tumour-free, a recent scan revealed the tumour has returned. This week Gracie was due to have further surgery.
Katy Warnes, Gracie’s cousin, who also lives in St Austell, has set up a GoFundMe campaign — www.gofundme.com/f/support-gracie-mae — with a target of £2,000.
Katy said: “What we raise will go directly to Gracie and we would love to think she could make a horrible time just a little more pleasant.
“Gracie is in her first full-time job. Like many girls of her age, she enjoys time with family, friends and travel, a real passion since she passed her driving test. In fact, she celebrated finishing college by driving on a 1,000-mile round trip to Scotland with her friends in her 17-year-old Micra!
“What Gracie doesn’t show behind her smile and fun is the sadness of dealing with a brain tumour. She has missed school, missed fun and has had to deal with the impact of the surgery.
“Devastatingly, her grandad was diagnosed with a late-stage brain tumour on New Year’s Eve 2023 and passed away in March.
“In September, a scan revealed Gracie’s tumour was back. Sadly, because of the location, it will not be able to be removed due to the high risk of paralysis.
“Gracie faces repeated surgery, as the cancer continues to grow, unless it becomes too dangerous to operate. She will probably require radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
“The term that has been used is to look at a life lived with quality not quantity. All her hard-won independence feels lost. Gracie cannot drive for 12 months following surgery, and even travel insurance has become extremely expensive.
“We would like to raise funds so she has opportunities that she can experience now and for as long as she can enjoy them.”
A Christmas shopping night at Brocante in Charlestown, where Katy works, will be backing the fundraising.
Katy said: “We are holding a Christmas night at Brocante between 6pm and 8pm on Friday, November 15. We have an amazing choir from Truro called Shower To Stage singing, along with a raffle.”
Katy added: “If you want to know more about the impact of brain tumours, and how to spot the signs and symptoms, please go to the Brain Tumour Charity website, www.the braintumourcharity.org
“Their support has been invaluable. Gracie has also had huge support from her local Teenage Cancer Trust peer group, where she gets to meet friends who have also had a cancer diagnosis. See www.teenagecancertrust.org.”