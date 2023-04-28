Sandra Mitchell, who launched the appeal, said: “Jamie tragically lost his life in a car accident on 18th April 2023. He was just 18 and should have had a long life ahead of him. "His family are naturally devastated at losing Jamie so tragically and at such a young age. "He was a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and brother-in-law, as well as being a very popular character in town. His cheeky grin and wicked sense of humour enriched the lives of so many.