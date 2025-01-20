A FUNDRAISER to raise at least £1,000 for the funeral of a much-loved Bodmin man has been launched.
Blaire Stocker, 30, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep on January 15.
In the Just Giving page set up to support his father and sister towards funeral costs, he was described as someone who despite being born with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder, never let the condition dampen his enthusiasm for life with his father acting as his primary carer.
Contributors have commented with their memories of Blaire through the various clubs he was part of, with many saying how he would ‘light up the room’, and some sharing memories of times spent with him.