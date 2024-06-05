THE RSPCA centre at St Columb is organising its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The Venton Centre will be holding its fun dog show at this year's Family Fun Day on at Duchy College, Stoke Climsland, on Sunday, June 23, from 10am to 4pm.
There will be nine classes including loveliest lady, remarkable rescue and best paw shaker. Classes will be judged by the RSPCA Cornwall Branch and RBC Brewin Dolphin.
There will also be a 'Have A Go Agility' from 10am to 12pm and RSPCA will have staff on hand to discuss volunteering, fostering or any of the animals available for rehoming.
Stuart Hammond from the Venton Centre said: “Now that the weather has finally improved and has allowed the two building projects being carried out at the Venton Centre to play catch up both the new kennels and education building are rising higher and higher out of the ground, but this means that our fun dog show will be held at this year's family fun day at Duchy College.
“Entry for the fun dog show and “Have A Go Agility” will be just £2 per class/dog, with all proceeds supporting the mistreated, abandoned, neglected and unwanted animals in the care of the local, Cornish self-funded branch.”