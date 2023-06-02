Sunshine, ice cream, and Factor 50 sun lotion are set to be the order of the weekend in South East Cornwall, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters from the Exeter-based meteorologists have confirmed that the recent spell of wall-to-wall sunshine is set to continue across the weekend and well into next week.
Temperatures could peak as high as 21 degrees in places across the weekend, with overnight temperatures being around nine or ten degrees.
However, there is also a warning in place for hayfever sufferers, with the pollen count said to be high throughout the weekend.
Saturday, June 3: Sunny throughout day.
Temperature: Maximum of 21c, minimum of 10c.
Pollen: High
UV Index: Very High
Pollution: Low
Sunday, June 4: Sunny throughout day.
Temperature: Maximum of 21c, minimum of 9c.
Pollen: High
UV Index: Very High
Pollution: Low
Tide Times
Saturday June 3
High: 05:36am, 18:01pm
Low: 11:54am
Sunday June 4
High: 06:23am, 18:47pm
Low: 00:19am, 12:40pm