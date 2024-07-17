A unanimous call for fairer funding for Cornwall was the key message from councillors when Cornwall Council met in Truro yesterday (Tuesday, July 16).
On the same day, a joint letter from all five group leaders was sent to Westminster, calling for Cornwall to be invited to join the new Council of Nations and Regions.
The council, whose creation was confirmed in the King's Speech at Parliament today, will be made up of representatives from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, along with the directly elected mayors of devolved areas of England.
The letter calls for Cornwall to be made a member, argues that, as a recognised national minority, and given its position to help drive the UK’s green industrial revolution, it would be in the UK’s benefit to do so.
It concludes: "We are firmly of the view that Cornwall warrants self-representation on the Council and acceding to this request would fulfil your Change manifesto commitment to “ensure representation on the Council from all nations and regions.”
During the full council meeting, a motion, submitted for debate by Cllr Colin Martin, called for Cornwall to receive the national average funding in all areas where it currently receives below the median.
Councillors from across the chamber were united in their support for the motion, with a close focus on the need for more money for children’s services and education, where funding is currently below average.
Cornwall’s high levels of deprivation, higher costs for projects, and rural geography were all highlighted as reasons for the need for a fair share of funding for residents. The motion was approved unanimously with 78 votes for, and no abstentions or votes against.
The meeting also heard an update to the capital programme and a report from the Audit Committee, as well as questions to cabinet members from both the public and from other councillors.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of the council said: “I am delighted that the whole chamber supported the motion calling for fairer funding for Cornwall, presenting a united voice in this way can only help in our fight to get a better deal for our residents.
“At present we do not receive that national average funding in many areas, despite being one of the most deprived parts of the country, and facing unique challenges due to our rurality and geographical location.
“I have already written a joint letter with Lord Hutton to the new Prime Minister addressing these points, calling for a fairer funding formula that gives justified weight to population profile, sparsity, deprivation and socio-economic factors that are driving demand and cost.
“Having the whole of the council, regardless of political persuasion, supporting this is a powerful statement of determination to address this issue from this authority.”
