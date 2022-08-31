Friends prepare for 1,000 mile ride for Parkinson’s
Friends from Saltash and Downderry will be cycling more than 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats to raise funds for the charity Parkinson’s UK.
Jon Grainger, 56, from Saltash, and Martin John, 52, from Downderry, are hoping to raise £3,000 to fund the charity’s vital work. They will set off on Saturday 10 September and are hoping to complete the iconic route which covers the entire length of the UK in just 12 days.
The duo decided to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because Jon has been living with Parkinson’s since February 2021, and Martin has been by his side since his diagnosis.
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.
Jon said: “I was devastated when I received my Parkinson’s diagnosis in February 2021. I knew nothing about the condition and felt vulnerable and scared.
“Over time, I have managed to achieve a degree of normality back into my life and have received great support from the Parkinson’s UK team in Cornwall.
“We have decided to tackle the Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle ride to help give me a real focus and stay fit and healthy, as well as trying to use my diagnosis in a positive way to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.
“We know it’s going to be tough, but with the support of our friends and family, we are determined to give it our best shot.”
Melissa Rankin, South West regional fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Jon and Martin for supporting Parkinson’s UK. Without our amazing fundraisers, the work we do just wouldn’t be possible.
“Together, we can drive forward pioneering research so we can develop better treatments and a cure for the condition.”
To sponsor Jon and Martin visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joncyclechallenge
To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK visit parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising
