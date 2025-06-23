RESIDENTS in and around Saltash are being urged to remain alert and take extra security precautions following a recent surge in burglaries and vehicle thefts across the town.
Over the past few weeks, a growing number of incidents have been reported in residential areas, including New Road, Pollards Way and Hobbs Crescent.
Locals have voiced concern over the apparent rise in crime, with many taking to social media to share their experiences and warn neighbours of suspicious activity.
In a statement, Saltash Police wrote: “This week is Neighbourhood Policing Week and at the heart of what we do is you, the community, and there are a number of ways you can help us protect the public and pursue individuals causing harm.
“This is especially important in light of the burglaries and car thefts that have occurred over the last three weeks. To be very clear, this is NOT being dealt with as anti-social behaviour. We have made a number of arrests and investigations are on-going, which is where we need your help.
“If you have any concerns, information or evidence, please report this to us via 101 or online. Please shut and lock all windows and doors overnight and don’t leave car keys in the vehicle but in a safe place, well inside your property. If you have a video doorbell or CCTV, please ensure it’s in working order.
“Finally, if you see something suspicious, please report it.”
Just last week, a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of three dwelling burglaries, drink driving and theft of a motor vehicle, which was later found flipped onto its roof on Long Park Road.
As well as the surge in burglaries and vehicle thefts, police have also been out in the town providing high visibility patrols in areas where there has been increased reports of anti-social behaviour.
