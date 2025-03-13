TWO friends united in their brain tumour diagnoses have completed their Twilight Walk to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.
A team of walkers joined Diane Smith and Ellen Yates at the Eden Project for their Two Brains, One Aim fundraising 3km walk around the attraction on Monday March 10.
Diane Smith from Harrowbarrow said: “We’ve done it! It was good fun to be looked after well by The Eden Project staff and volunteers.
“The weather was kind to us and it was a great bunch of us walking - all affected by a brain tumour one way or another. That’s me exhausted but with a great sense of achievement.”
Ellen Yates said: “We can't thank Anoushka at The Brain Tumour Charity or Annabel at Eden Project for all their help and support with Diane and I.”
The ladies have reached 70 per cent of their £3,000 target but donations are still being accepted at www.justgiving.com/team/ellen-yates-1730813885154