A SOUTH-East Cornwall charity have spoken of their pride at introducing a new project aimed at supporting spouses and partners of serving and reservist personnel of the Armed Forces.
Battling On, based in Callington, have launched the ‘Fresh Start’ project, which aims to cover a wide range of support for those in need of assistance, including providing social space, signposting and form-filling. It also offers independent learning plans, which can be used to identify transferable skills for those looking into workplace opportunities.
Spokesperson Adam Seap explains: “Battling On understands life as a military partner or spouse can come with unique challenges and that these can often go unnoticed. Deployments and location changes can bring about great stress and upheaval, so sometimes people need a little helping hand to maintain a steady ship. That’s where we come in.
“Our team provides a bespoke service that covers Plymouth and South-East Cornwall - and because of our small size, it allows us great flexibility and adaptability to our clients’ needs. Our support comes in the form of one-to-one provision or in weekly social sessions, both of which are free to access.”
The charity currently has social spaces set up at Sir Robert Geffery Memorial Hall in Landrake (every Thursday, starting in the New Year), as well as the Mustard Seed Church in Callington (every Tuesday).
They also hope to open weekly session in Plymouth, though the details are yet to be confirmed.
Adam continued: “If you’re new to the area and looking to meet people of a similar mindset or background, require assistance in applying for benefits, or wish to identify goals and barriers in the workplace, then we can be an appropriate stepping stone.”
If you would like to get involved, or find out more information, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 01579 384798 or 07974 586956.