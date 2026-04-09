The Weavers Inn served its first customers after a refurbishment by St Austell Brewery, with experienced licensee Annie Rafiqi taking charge alongside her father Omar.
The makeover has refreshed the interior while preserving the building’s character, with a new timber bar, updated carpets, wall panelling and heritage-style décor in warm autumn tones.
Annie, who has more than a decade in hospitality, has relocated from Redditch with her partner Paul, young son George and parents Margaret and Omar to run the pub as a family venture.
“Cornwall has felt like home since I was a child, and when I saw The Weavers come up, I knew the time was right,” she said. “My best friend lives five minutes away and everything just fell into place.
“We’re a real family team and we’re excited to bring our energy and experience to the town. The Weavers is a beautiful pub with so much potential and we want to bring it back to life at the heart of Bodmin.”
Plans are already underway to bring new energy to the venue, with live music, karaoke and relaxed Sunday sessions all on the cards. Sports fans are also set to benefit, with new screens and a revamped games area including darts and pool. A piano will be introduced to encourage singalongs and a more social atmosphere.
There are also hopes to reintroduce food in the future.
Gareth James said the brewery was confident the new team would make a success of the pub.
“We’re delighted to welcome Annie and her family to The Weavers, which is an important pub in the town. It’s fantastic to see it reopening with a fresh offer and renewed enthusiasm behind it.”
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