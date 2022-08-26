Free wellbeing sessions for Duchy businesses
Lifetime Therapy, Cornwall’s largest counselling practice, wellness clinic and training centre, has announced free wellbeing sessions for businesses in the South West in a programme launching on September 10 in line with World Suicide Prevention Day.
Lifetime has also announced three new training courses for aspiring counsellors.
Lifetime has a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and will be running free lunchtime wellbeing sessions for businesses in Cornwall.
Company founder Malachy Dunne and his team will inform and support employees and employers in understanding their emotional needs and provide useful tools for coping in tough times.
These sessions will begin on September 10 and companies can email [email protected] to make a booking.
At a time when Mintel have a report highlighting that a third of men (33%), experience embarrassment when talking about mental health, 28% have concerns that it would be too expensive and 25% don’t know where to go for help, Lifetime’s founder Malachy Dunne will be running sessions to help normalise the conversation for men and women alike.
In September, Lifetime learning will add new training courses to its offering and begin teaching students of counselling at Levels 2-6 which improves employability and opportunities for therapists working in private practice and employment.
As a CPCAB Accredited Centre, the Lifetime Learning team are excited about nurturing outstanding talent in the mental health arena.
The courses support budding therapists to expand on their knowledge, experience and qualifications while increasing employability.
As Lifetime grows in age, turning four this year, it is also growing bigger with more counsellors available, and is helping 350 people per month on average to cope with, and improve their mental health.
Expanding
Now the biggest private provider of therapy and counselling services in Cornwall, alongside education as a CPCAB L2-L6 training centre – Lifetime’s mission to provide counselling, supervision and training of the best standard possible is truly coming to life.
It says it has responded to the growing demand for mental health support by expanding its team of experienced therapists and adding to its counselling approaches.
As the UK faces the cost of living crisis, Lifetime Therapy is now also providing a low cost counselling option to ensure mental health support is accessible to those in financial hardship.
“People are more aware of their mental health than ever which is great, but now it is time to work a bit harder – we need to know how to help one another, how to help ourselves and what support really looks like.
“Lifetime is championing education around mental health, increased accessible services in the South West and normalising the conversations that need to be had.”
