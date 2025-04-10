TAMAR Valley National Landscapes has unveiled its spring walking programmes.
Free guided walks take place every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and offer the chance to explore areas of Tamar Valley National Landscape led by qualified walk leaders.
The Saltash Walk and Talk group meet every Monday at 10.30am for two-hour walks from Antony Passage, Cargreen or Wacker Quay; another explores the railways and castles around the Saltash area. This group also includes walks along the South West Coast Path around the Tregantle Fort area, Millendreath and Maker Church.
On Wednesday mornings, the Tamar Valley Walk and Talk group offer walks around the Tamar Trails, Hingston Down, Cotehele Quay, Luckett and Stoke Climsland. They will also lead walks a bit further afield, including Burrator Reservoir and Sheepstor Foothills, Whitchurch Down and Magpie Bridge.
Tamar and Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes every Thursday morning, ranging from 1.4 to 4 miles, including Bere Ferrers to Thorn Point, Morwellham, Cadsonbury Fort and West Down and Double Waters. A new four-mile walk from Lopwell Dam takes place on June 19.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Valley National Landscapes said: “Spend time in nature as green shoots emerge and blossom bursts open, boost your wellbeing, and enjoy the landscape that we work so hard to conserve and enhance.
“No need to book, join in with as many or as few as you would like. These walks are a great way to meet new people and benefit health and wellbeing. Please wear appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing.
“Please also consider bringing a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome (at walk leader’s discretion). All walkers participate at their own risk.”
All walking programmes for April to June are free to view and download at: www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups