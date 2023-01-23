Several of Liskeard’s car parks could lose their free Sunday parking privileges if Cornwall Council’s proposals are approved.
Liskeard’s Upper Sungirt, Cattle Market, Lower Sungirt, Rapsons and Westbourne car parks are among the dozens that could be affected by the changes.
This is part of the council’s upcoming consultation which will decided whether to place Cornwall’s car parks into three charging ‘zones’ — A, B or C — to determine the rates being charged to motorists.
Currently more than 30 car parks operated by the council offer free parking on Sundays. However, the council has said it is looking to ‘standardise’ its car parking charges, which could see those in the higher proposed zones charging as much as £2.20 per hour for parking.
Cornwall Council says by simplifying the tariffs they hope to make parking charges easier to understand for residents and visitors.
The council is also looking to scrap free parking in the following local car parks on Sundays:
l Fore Street, Bodmin
l Berrycombe Road, Bodmin
l Victoria Square, Bodmin
l New Road, Callington
l Castle Street, Launceston
l Cattle Market, Launceston
l Pannier Market, Launceston
l Walkhouse, Launceston
l Belle Vue, Saltash
l Culver Road, Saltash
l Alexandra Square, Saltash
l Antony Road, Torpoint
l Tamar Street, Torpoint
Public consultation on the new parking charges is due to begin this week and will be available online at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk