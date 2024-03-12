In an email to Bodmin Town Council, a representative of Premier Parking Solutions said: “All in all, after our discussions we advise that parking fines during school run time is simply not an issue. We have issued 22 charges during the school time hours since the start of the contract, and it is possible that some of these are vehicles unrelated to the school drop off, further providing evidence of there being no issue. If this was scoped, it would require a business review. In our experience, the council’s offering of 30 minutes free parking is generous, and the amount of time needed for a school drop off and pick up on a site like this is adequate.”