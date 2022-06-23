Fowey plays host to 6 star luxury yacht’s first ever UK visit

The ancient Cornish fishing village of Fowey has had some illustrious visitors in its 800-year history, but none as luxurious as today.

Sailing into the harbour this morning was Scenic Eclipse – a 6-star ultra-luxury discovery yacht – part way through a 14-night sailing from Lisbon, Portugal to Bergen, Norway. It is the first time the vessel has called at a UK port.

The 166m-long mega yacht sets the benchmark in ultra-luxury cruising. On-board facilities for a maximum of 228 guests include a dedicated spa, 10 world-class dining experiences and all-verandah, ultra-luxury suites. Scenic Eclipse offers an unrivalled 6-star cruising experience and has been designed to provide access to the most remote and remarkable landing sites in the world. With its on-board fleet of Zodiacs, two luxury helicopters and a six-person submarine, guests can explore the world from the sea, sky and land.

All Scenic Eclipse voyages are truly all-inclusive, meaning guests can relax, knowing everything is taken care of. Flights, transfers, fine dining experiences, premium branded beverages and once-in-a-lifetime immersive excursions are all included in the price paid.

Built in 2019 and christened by Dame Helen Mirren in New York, the ship is the world’s first ‘Discovery Yacht’, with a strengthened hull and high-tech equipment suitable to explore polar regions as well as sunnier climates. Its smaller size means it can access ports, coves and harbours not traditionally visited by cruise ships.

Scenic Eclipse’s arrival comes at an exciting time. Its near-identical sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II, is currently under construction in Croatia and will reach a milestone later this month when it is floated out into the water. Scenic Eclipse II is on course for completion by April next year and will join Scenic Eclipse sailing itineraries taking in the Mediterranean, Scotland, the Americas, the Caribbean and both polar regions. In 2024, Scenic Eclipse II will also visit Australia, Polynesia and Indonesia.

Local dignitaries and media will be invited on board Scenic Eclipse while she is moored in Fowey today. She is scheduled to head off to the next call, Cowes on the Isle of Wight, later this evening.