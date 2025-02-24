ONE of the 'UK's coolest bus stops' has been given its latest makeover — by locals who have been doing it up for 20 years.
The Fowey Pretty Bus Stop on Lankelly Lane in Cornwall has been decorated and painted by residents for two decades.
It was given its first makeover by Jane Tinsley, after it became a target for anti-social behaviour.
Over the next 20 years the stop has been decorated as a tea room, a yacht race, and last year celebrated the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.
Sarah Worne, the artist behind the latest plant-themed design, has been helping keeping the tradition alive since 2021.
The latest work, called ‘Thyme to Stop’, features real and painted plant pots and was completed in less than a week.
Sarah said: "I am always liking to keep busy and always liking to do things that just make people smile and for the fun of it - it is on the top of my list.
"We were in January and it was cold coming into February and everybody needs warming up - so we have done it look like you are sitting in a green house.
"It is just trying to bring a bit of warmth as you are sitting there in the bus stop waiting for a bus. It makes you feel like you are in a green house."
Sarah said the designs never try to be "too topical or political."
She added: "We like to delegate and engage with the local community so if somebody approaches us and say they have got a good idea then we will work with them and put that one in as well.
"I have challenged Fowey River Lions to do a design - and they are having a go this year at Easter.”