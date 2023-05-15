“What I wanted to do was inspired people to not just tar all salts with the same brush and say ‘salt is bad’, actually table salt is not very good I don’t use it in my kitchen but a good sea salt or even a complex rock salt such as Persian blue such has a gorgeous blue colour too it, can be wonderful and also it can get to a point like wine, you might have a wine which is really cheap and good for cooking with and then you might have a fancy bottle to have with a meal and then you might have a very special occasion one, its the same with salts.