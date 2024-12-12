A car collided with four cars parked up at Grenfell Gardens in the early hours of Thursday, December 12.
Police were called at 1.55am to Grenfell Gardens in Saltash following a report of a collision.
Initially the car was reported to have hit two cars but was later discovered to have damaged four parked cars. The occupants of the car left the scene on foot.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 1.55am, Thursday December 12, to Grenfell Gardens in Saltash following a report of a collision. The car has been seized by police and searches and enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this matter.
“A woman in her 20s has been spoken to and will attend a voluntary attendance interview in relation to driving offences, in due course.”
A local resident said: “My car has been written off with wing and chassis damage. If that had occurred at a busier time then their may have been casualties. All because of one selfish person, it’s annoying to say the least.”
Anyone with information to assist the Police is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference log 64 of December 12 2024.