Four more deaths recorded in Cornwall
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.
Thursday 17th November 2022 4:17 pm
A total of 1,101 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 17 (Thursday) – up from 1,097 on the week before.
They were among 12,647 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.
A total of 172,376 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 17 (Thursday) – up from 171,680 last week.